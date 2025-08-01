Proposed federal funding could improve Victoria’s aging airport terminal

On Wednesday, (TX-27) Congressman Michael Cloud’s office announced that he had secured $5.5 million to modernize Victoria’s aging airport terminal. But despite the announcement in an official press release and confirmation from local officials, the act which would give the airport the federal funding has yet to pass through the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate.

The federal funding would come from within the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 should it make it through a full vote on the House floor and later the Senate.

“On behalf of our county, I want to sincerely thank Congressman Cloud for his leadership in keeping our area moving forward with vital transportation projects like a new terminal at Victoria Regional Airport,” Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. “By securing $5,500,000 in FAA funding in the appropriations bill, Congressman Cloud has helped clear the way for us to build a state-of-the-art airport terminal that will benefit people from across our area. We are fortunate to have a Congressman like him who understands our part of Texas and what we need.”

While the announcement of secured funding might have come prematurely, county officials agree that this would be a considerable investment into the airport’s aging infrastructure.

Before the Victoria Regional Airport was a commercial and county airport it was Foster Field, an U.S. Air Force base. Over the years its been host to a drag race or two during the Texas Mile. But now there has been a renewed investment in the airport this year with reconstruction to Taxiway Charlie and terminal parking lot improvements.

The current terminal is more than three decades old and is not equipped to accommodate larger aircraft, stricter security standards and an increase passenger volume over the last year.

Cloud’s office said in a news release this week that the $5.5 million investment would bring the airport one step closer to having a modern 30,000-square-foot terminal that will better service the people of Victoria and the surrounding areas.

“The Victoria Regional Airport is a key economic gateway for our region and needs an infrastructure upgrade to meet modern-day security and service needs of air travel,” Cloud said. “This funding is a step toward solving real, local challenges. I’m thankful for the county officials and the Victoria Regional Airport who’ve worked hard to move this project forward.”

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 was introduced on July 21 and will need to pass the House and the Senate and be approved by the President before it comes into law.

“We are very excited to hear the good news that Congressman Cloud has been able to include a $5,500,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant for our new Passenger Terminal in the House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026,” Lenny Llerena, Director of the Victoria Regional Airport, said. “With the substantial increase in passenger traffic, our 32-year-old Passenger Terminal needs to be replaced with a modern building that can accommodate our passengers and meet the needs of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Congressman Cloud’s support for our new Passenger Terminal is greatly appreciated and will help to make it a reality.”

Madison O’Hara is a news reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at madison.ohara@vicad.com.