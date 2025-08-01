Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Adrian James Kamm, 87, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away peacefully on the night of June 22, 2025, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. At the time of his passing, he was listening to his all-time favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, while watching Gunsmoke, a show he loved. He was born on December 4, 1937, in Anna, Illinois, to Mrs. Mildred F. and Mr. Lee S. James under the birth name Adren Irvin James. However, he always joyfully shared that his life truly began on August 9, 1948, when Mr. Alford Jacob “Jake” and Mrs. Marian Gertrude Kamm of Atwood, Illinois, became his “real” forever parents. He proudly became a beloved member of the Atwood Kamms and had the privilege of changing his name to Adrian James Kamm. For the rest of his life, he considered himself the luckiest kid in the world to have been chosen for that day trip by the Kamms—a decision that filled his life with unconditional love and the kinship of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Adrian graduated from Atwood High School in May 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force during the latter part of the Korean War. He was stationed in Paris, France, serving as a Postal Specialist. He completed his 4 year tour of duty in November 1960 and returned to Atwood before enrolling at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. While attending college, he was honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserve in 1962. He earned a Bachelor of Education in August 1964 and a Master of Education in August 1965. Adrian briefly taught at Mt. Vernon Junior College before transitioning into sales in 1966. He began working in advertising for R.H. Donnelley, selling Yellow Pages ads until 1974. In February of that year, the family relocated to Port Lavaca, Texas, where Adrian began his second career in the rice farming and cattle industry. Over the years, he farmed rice, cotton, soybeans, and St. Augustine sod until 2013. In 1997, he began his final career endeavor working with the Calhoun Port Authority as an operator. He continued employment at the “Port” until his retirement in 2023. Adrian was a member of the Lighthouse Global Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Next to Frank Sinatra, he was extremely passionate for his Green Bay Packers! He leaves behind his beloved wife, Carolyn, just one month shy of celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary; two children he cherished: a son, Adrian James Jr. “Scooter,” and a daughter, Meredith Kamm Caruso; and an irreplaceable son-in-law, Joseph “Joey” Caruso, whom he would claim his son any day! He was a very proud grandfather of four grandchildren who were his joy: Kammron & Wheeler Caruso of Port Lavaca, TX, and Meghan & Addison Kamm of Dripping Springs, TX. He is also survived by twin nephews, Giles & Allen Cothron; great-nieces and nephews; and numerous beloved cousins from Atwood, Illinois, Missouri, and Colorado. Lastly, Adrian leaves behind his treasured, overgrown number one bucket list shedding companion—Bella, his German Shepherd, who easily outranked every human family member in his heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marian G. and Alford “Jake” Kamm; sister, Ruth Ann; and brother-in-law, Wayne Cothran. Please join the family in honoring Mr. Adrian James Kamm 12/04/1937 – 06/22/2025 with a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Lighthouse Global Methodist Church at 10:00 located on 1101 Calhoun St., Port Lavaca, Texas. A luncheon will follow at Calhoun Senior Citizens Heritage Center located on 2104 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca, TX. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Calhoun Home Health, Memorial Medical Center, and Dr. Wright for their care. A special thank you to Hospice of South Texas for their compassionate assistance in bringing Adrian home and ensuring his comfort in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Association or Hospice of South Texas.