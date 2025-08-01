Alex Acosta hired as next Jaguars golf coach

A proven winner on the golf course is taking over the University of Houston-Victoria men’s and women’s golf programs.

On Friday, Aug. 1, Director of Athletics Ashley Walyuchow announced Alex Acosta as the Jaguars’ next head golf coach and the first golf coach under the Texas A&M University-Victoria name.

Acosta comes to Victoria after a successful three-year stint as the men’s and women’s golf head coach at Otero College (NJCAA) in Otero, Colorado, helping the Rattlers men and women to two NJCAA National Championship appearances each.

“I’m excited to have Alex join us,” said Director of Athletics Ashley Walyuchow. “He’s a young coach who brings a good energy with a good track record of success. We’re looking forward to him duplicating that success with our Jaguar golf teams.”

Under Acosta’s leadership, the Rattlers’ women’s team won the Region IX conference championship three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025.

Both the men’s and women’s teams at Otero held spots in the NJCAA rankings during Acosta’s tenure. The women climbed as high as No. 16 in the nation while the men were ranked 20th this year, marking the first time the Rattler men were in the NJCAA rankings.

He coached two PING All-Americans and four NJCAA Academic All-Americans while at Otero and help golfers transfer to four-year schools of all levels.

Acosta is looking forward to continuing the tradition of Jaguars’ golf, which has been represented at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships each of the last five years including four consecutive men’s conference championships from 2021-2024 and a second-place finish at the women’s conference tournament in 2024.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the search committee and Director of Athletics Ashley Walyuchow for this opportunity,” Acosta said. “This is an exciting opportunity to continue to grow these programs. Both programs are in good spots, the institution is in a good spot. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

Acosta is a graduate of Fort Hays State University, where he completed his degree after playing two seasons at Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado.

While at Lamar, Acosta was an NJCAA Academic All-American and graduated Cum Laude from Fort Hays State.