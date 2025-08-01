Community and Club News for Aug. 1

The Victoria Latin Bowlers recently held their annual Latin Bowlers Tournament. Teams from around the state participated,, including 60 men’s and 30 women’s teams with a total of 360 bowlers. Pictured with Gary Moses, right, are members of the tournament committee. The tournament is always held in July. (Contributed Photo)

SCHULENBERG FESTIVAL

It’s time once again for the annual Schulenburg Festival, also known as the “National Party of Texas.” From Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 3, there is a full weekend of events with something for everyone.

Activities include continuous live music, rodeo, cook‐offs, carnival and kids’ inflatables,

parade, arts & crafts vendors, cornhole, kiddie parade, tricycle races, softball, basketball, fun run, golf, cow chip and egg toss, dunking board and class reunions.

Friday’s music headliner is Logan Ryan Band, a powerhouse of Red Dirt country and Americana, blending raw storytelling from a variety of influences, including Robert Earl Keen and Charlie Robison. Lead singer Logan Ryan Skloss began writing songs at just 11 years old. Their growing catalog includes fan favorites, like “Signed, Love Wynonna”, and the breakout hit “Tecovas,” plus “Cigarettes and Alcohol.”

Also performing on Friday night is Desert Highway, an Eagles tribute band. “We decided to try something different this year. Everyone loves to sing along with familiar songs, and what better band to pay homage to than The Eagles,” President Michael Zweschper said. Texas‐based Desert Highway is nationally recognized — with precision musicianship, rich harmonies, and authentic arrangements, they deliver a powerful and immersive experience that captures the spirit and soul of the Eagles. “Friday will be a nice mix of familiar tunes and a new Texas country artist,” Zweschper said.

Friday’s music kicks off with Erica Daniels, a born and raised Texas artist. She offers an eclectic music experience, pulling influences from a variety of acts. She has shared the stage with many national recording acts and will debut on the Festival stage at 6:30 pm.

Gate admission for all activities is $20 for Friday night, and $25 on Saturday evening after 5 p.m. Admission on Thursday and Sunday is free, and there is no charge to enter the park before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Also, there is no admission charge for children 12 and under at any time.

Detailed information, including entry forms, can be found on the Festival website:

schulenburgfestival.org.

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON SENIOR APARTMENTS

Construction is underway on The Victorian, a new affordable apartment complex for seniors, in the 1000 block of John Stockbauer Drive. This private development by Realtex Development Corporation will offer 68 one- and two-bedroom apartments for residents 55 and older.

Amenities will include elevators, a fitness center, a business center, a resort-style pool, a dog park and barbecue areas for picnics. Certain units will be set aside for residents who make 30%, 50% and 60% of Victoria’s area median income, and these units will be priced to be affordable to residents in those income ranges according to state guidelines. Leasing is expected to begin in June 2026, and the apartments will open in October 2026.

HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY

You are invited to join in the posthumous birthday celebration of Cuero Medal of Honor recipient Msgt. Roy P. Benavidez, who would have turned 90 this year, on Tuesday, Aug.5 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at his statue in Memorial Park at 920 E. Broadway St. in Cuero.

This special ceremony will be attended by members of Benavidez’s family. Light refreshments will be served.

Benavidez is a local hero who passed away in 1998.