Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 12-2 pm, followed by Funeral Service at 2 pm, all at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www. colonialfuneralhomevictoria. com