Get Out: Back to School — Here’s a free guide to fun and essentials

Local giveaways to provide refreshments, activities, supplies, and hygienic support this weekend to help prepare students for success (Victoria Advocate file photo)

The school bells are almost ringing for 2025-2026, and across Victoria, local organizations are stepping up to ensure every student starts the academic year equipped with what they need to make it a great year.

Local businesses and vendors have banded together to help students gear up for success. Here is a look at three community giveaways, offering everything from school supplies to fresh haircuts.

Get ready to start your very own back to school tour this weekend. These events promise fun, freebies and a great beginning to the new school year.

1. Kingdom Church of Victoria’s BTS Bash: Holistic Help for a New Year – Kingdom Church of Victoria will host a comprehensive BTS Bash aimed at providing essential services and products for students. This event goes beyond just school supplies, offering free haircuts to ensure kids look their best, health screenings to promote well-being, and vital hygienic products, undergarments, and socks.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to access a range of resources, all provided free of charge, to support a healthy and confident start to the school year.

When: Saturday, August 2nd from 10 AM to 2 PM

Where: 2704 N. Laurent St.

2. Texas Made Fades Annual Back-to-School Giveaway: Just Show Up – For those seeking convenience and direct access to supplies, Texas Made Fades is holding its annual back-to-school giveaway.

This event is all about ease, with no registration required – simply show up to receive free haircuts, school supplies, and backpacks. It’s a straightforward way for families to quickly gather necessary items and ensure students are ready to hit the ground running with their academic journey.

When: Sunday, Aug. 3 from 10 AM to 1 PM

Where: 1307 E. Airline, Suite C

3. Rae’s Riviera BTS Bash: A Sweet Start to Studies! – Looking for a unique way to kick off the back-to-school season? Rae’s Riviera BTS Bash has you covered with an event focused on fun family activities designed to get kids excited for academics. Attendees can look forward to refreshing treats at a slushy bar by Hevanly Sips, express their creativity with a kid’s DIY bag tag bar, and enjoy a delightful mini pancake bar by Mini Cakes, plus many more local vendors ready to help beat the heat. This bash promises a lively atmosphere to ease into the school routine with some sweet memories.

When: Sunday, August 3rd at 1PM

Where: 1307 E. Airline, Suite D

Whether you’re looking for fun activities, essential health and hygiene items, or straightforward school supplies, these giveaways offer valuable resources to help everyone and get ready for success.

Katie Steinhauer is a freelance writer for the Victoria Advocate.