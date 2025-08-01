It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Natividad “Bobby” Alvarado, on July 27, 2025, at his home with his family.

Bobby Alvarado was born on November 15, 1939, in Victoria, Texas, the son of Natividad Garza Alvarado and Dolores Soto Alvarado. He grew up in Victoria, where he developed a strong work ethic and a deep love of family. From early youth until his teens, Bobby loved playing baseball, humbly sharing the times he’d hit a homer out of Riverside stadium. After graduating from Victoria High School in 1958, he worked for Union Carbide which he dedicated himself to for 31 years.

Bobby was a loving husband to Adela Urbano Alvarado. They were married in 1958. A 66-year union founded on deep, steadfast love for each other. Bobby was a pillar of strength and support to his family. Together he and his wife raised three children: Ada, Ann, and Roland. One of the gifts they instilled in their children was their Catholic faith, which gave him great solace, meaning, and hope.

As a devoted father, he was always there to offer guidance, and love. He cherished his big extended family, generously opening his home for holiday gatherings with his wife Adela. Those celebrations created lasting memories year after year for the multigenerational family members that attended.

Bobby had many passions and interests in life, including playing and watching golf, attending vintage truck and car shows, and collecting table saws. He was a long time Dallas Cowboy fan, who enjoyed watching games with his family, win or lose. He was known for his private nature and his dry sense of humor. He was not a gregarious person but when he had an occasion to smile, it was a smile that lit up the room.

Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Adela Urbano Alvarado, his children Ada (Mike Adames), Ann Alvarado, Roland Alvarado, and his grandchildren, Eugene, Angel, Ava, Ariana, Garrett, and Elyssa as well as eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Lee (Julia Alvarado), David (Juanita Alvarado), Larry (Estelle Alvarado) and Elida A. Cantu. As well as many nieces, and nephews, whom he loved and who love him very much. His presence will be missed dearly.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Natividad Garza Alvarado and Dolores Soto Alvarado as well as his siblings, Dolores “Lolita” Rangel, Daniel “Dan” Alvarado, and Robert Alvarado, brother-in-laws; Gilbert Cantu Jr., and Jimmie Rangel.

A funeral services to celebrate Bobby Alvarado’s life will be held August 4th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, located at 208 W River St, Victoria TX. Visitation will be at 8am, the Holy Rosary at 8:15am, and Mass at 9am. Family and friends are invited to attend to pay their respect. Pallbearers are Eugene Gutierrez Jr., Blaise Vasquez, Rory Martinez, Eugene Gutierrez III, Garrett Garza, Damien Garcia.

Rest in peace dear husband and father, your memory will live on in our hearts forever.

I have fought the good fight, I finished the race, I kept the Faith.