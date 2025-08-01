Generals shoot for second consecutive TCL crown

Saturday, the Victoria Generals travel to Pete Goldsby Field in Baton Rouge for a matchup with the Rougarou in a one-game playoff to decide the Texas Collegiate League champion.

Victoria comes into the game with a first-place record of 34-14 in the Texas Division. They clinched the division championship by winning their best-of-three playoff series against the Brazos Valley Bombers. After a 6-5 win in 12 innings in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday, Victoria was shut out 5-0 in Game 2 on Wednesday. Thursday night, Victoria prevailed 1-0 at home to win the series and punch a ticket to its second consecutive Texas Division championship. Including playoffs, the Generals have won eight of their last 10 games heading into Saturday.

Baton Rouge comes into the championship contest with a first-place mark of 39-11 in the Louisiana Division. They clinched the division championship by outlasting the Acadiana Cane Cutters in a best-of-three playoff series. Baton Rouge beat Acadiana 5-4 in Game 1 on Tuesday, then lost to Acadiana 3-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday. In Thursday’s deciding Game 3, Baton Rouge won that matchup 7-2 to clinch the Louisiana Division crown. Including postseason play, the Rougarou has won eight of its last 10 heading into Saturday’s league championship showdown.

The Generals are 4-2 this year against the Rougarou. Victoria right-hander and All-TCL selection Brock Lambert will likely get the start on the mound for the Generals. He carries a 6-1 record into the contest with a 1.72 earned run average in nine starts. His last appearance was Tuesday’s Game 1 playoff matchup against Brazos Valley. In that start, Lambert pitched five and two-thirds innings and surrendered three hits without an earned run in a no-decision.

Baton Rouge’s likely starter will be TCL Co-Pitcher of the Year Fabian Hernandez. The left-hander carries an unblemished 8-0 record into the contest in eight starts with a incredible 0.87 earned run average. His last appearance was Tuesday in Game 1 of the divisional series against Acadiana. In that start, Hernandez picked up the victory and lasted five and one-third innings, allowed six hits, no earned runs, and totaled seven strikeouts.

The Generals will also have to contend with 2025 TCL Player of the Year Joshua Shelly of Baton Rouge. For the year, Shelly batted .358 with two home runs and 37 runs batted in. The third baseman was 1-for-3 with a pair of walks in Baton Rouge’s series clinching win over Acadiana Thursday night.