Victoria East players named to 5A second-team all-state

Kason Kolle and Ryan Steele played an important role in Victoria East capturing a share of the District 22-5A championship.

Kolle, a junior catcher, and Steele, a junior outfielder, helped the Titans advance to the area playoffs before finishing the season with a 30-7 record.

Kolle’s and Steele’s performance led to their selection on the second team of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state baseball team released Friday.

Kolle, a TCU commit, hit .419 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 37 RBIs. Kolle was also a member of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state team.

Steele hit .404 with 12 doubles, seven triples, two home runs and 21 RBIs. Steele scored 58 runs and had 29 stolen bases. Steele was also a member of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state team.

East junior third baseman Bentley Blinka, and senior outfielder Grayson Youngblood earned honorable mention.

Grapevine freshman outfielder Luke Esquivel was selected as the player of the year, and Grapevine’s Jimmy Webster was named coach of the year.

BLUE BELL/TEXAS SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION CLASS 5A ALL-STATE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Devin Miller, Aledo, sr.; Nolan Moore, New Braunfels, sr.; Benjamin Chen, Grapevine, sr.

Relief pitcher – (tie) Turner Corey, Frisco Wakeland, sr.; Luke Sandefur, Aledo, jr.

Catcher – Carter Rutenbar, Midlothian Heritage, sr.

First baseman – Tye Briscoe, Abilene Wylie, sr.

Second baseman – Mateo A. Garcia, La Joya Palmview, sr.

Shortstop – Ben Reed, Whitehouse, jr.

Third baseman – King Hatley, South Oak Cliff, sr.

Outfielders – Luke Esquivel, Grapevine, fr.; Brooks Perez, Boerne, sr.; Dylan Perez, Boerne, sr.

Designated hitter – Lucas Nawrocki, Aledo, jr.

Player of the year – Esquivel, Grapevine

Coach of the year – Jimmy Webster, Grapevine

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Zeke Alexander, Frisco Wakeland, sr.; Korey Alston, SA MacArthur, sr.; Javier Garcia, James Nikki Rowe, sr.

Relief pitcher – Owen Kuhl, Boerne Champion, soph.

Catcher – Kason Kolle, Victoria East, jr.

First baseman – (tie) Edwin Chavez, Dallas Sunset, sr.; Garrett Hutchins, Lovejoy, sr.

Second baseman – (tie) Daren Garcia, PSJA North, sr.; Jojo Adams, Whitehouse, soph.

Shortstop – Trae Hernandez, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, jr.

Third baseman – Easton Autrey, Corsicana, jr.

Outfielders – Ryan Steele, Victoria East, jr.; Aidan Ortiz, Corpus Christi Ray, sr.; Logan Corley, Lovejoy, jr.

Designated hitter – Jaedyn Yamaguchi, Boerne Champion, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Jordan Garza, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, jr.; Zachary Hampton, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, sr.; Brooks Nelson, McKinney North, jr.

Relief pitcher – Cooper Gibson, Smithson Valley, soph.

Catcher – (tie) Carson Sharp, Liberty Hill, jr.; Clayton Namken, New Braunfels, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Jarett Boswell, Grapevine, sr.; Erik Herrera, PSJA North, sr.

Second baseman – (tie) Landon Barnes, Aledo, jr.; Brett Holmes, Keller Fossil Ridge, sr.

Shortstop – Cayden Campbell, Midlothian Heritage, sr.

Third baseman – Romeo Castillo, San Antonio Southwest, sr.

Outfielders – Antonio D’Amore, Melissa, sr.; Cole Haisler, Belton, sr.; Juan Aranda, Dallas Woodrow Wilson, sr.

Designated hitter – (tie) Drake Bentke, Brenham, jr.; Joshua Viars, Prosper Walnut Grove, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – George Ferguson, Abilene, soph.; AJ Grizzaffi, Boerne Champion, sr.; Aundre Guadarrama, Harlingen South, sr.; Winn Harriss, Whitehouse, sr.; Brandon Holley, Lake Belton, sr.; Joseph Perillo, New Caney Porter, sr.; Jobe Reed, Colleyville Heritage, jr.; Aiden Verette, Smithson Valley, jr.; Max Vetkoetter, Frisco Wakeland, soph.; Jordan Andrews, Liberty Hill, jr.; Isaac Arrieta, El Paso Americas, sr.

Relief pitchers – Caden Whitworth, Montgomery Lake Creek, jr.

Catchers – Gianni Corral, Grapevine, jr.; Caleb Eagar, Arlington Heights, sr.; Jonny Meza, Mansfield Timberview, sr.; Reese Ogden, Lovejoy, sr.; Dane Perry, Friendswood, sr.; Brady Shelton, McKinney North, sr.; Bryce Wells, Smithson Valley, sr.

First basemen – Andrew Bonilla, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, soph.; Grayson Chancellor, Saginaw, sr.; David Fluitt, Georgetown, sr.; Gavin Massey, Joshua, sr.; Max Satterwhite, Austin McCallum, jr.; Aidan Smith, Boerne Champion, sr.; Cole Taylor, Pflugerville, jr.

Second basemen – Christian Caro, Leander Rouse, jr.; Bryce Davis, Lake Belton, sr.; Hector Arrieta Granados, Galena Park, sr.; Jimmy Mowles, Dallas White, sr.; Jesse Orozco, Fort Worth Brewer, jr.; Nick Smith, Mansfield Timberview, jr.; James Tidwell, New Caney Porter, sr.; Matt Turrubiartez, Waco University, sr.

Shortstops – Gavin Barker, Frisco Reedy, sr.; Marco Barrera, Corpus Christi King, sr.; Cade Corcoran, College Station, sr.; Connor Comeau, Austin Anderson, jr.; Gus Cook, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Gray Emerson, Argyle, jr.; Bryan Garcia, El Paso Del Valle, jr.; Garrin Graves, Azle, sr.; Dalton Hart, Brenham, jr.;Denim Harris, Mansfield Timberview, sr.; Ian Melendez, Canutillo, sr.; Jimmy Mowles, WT White, sr.; Connor Ray, Grapevine, soph.; Fabrizio Salinas, Sharyland, sr.; Jeziel Serrano, Nederland, sr.; Dunn Smith, Hallsville, sr.; Garland Whitehead, Boerne Champion, jr.

Third basemen – Bentley Blinka, Victoria East, jr.; Lale Esquivel, jr.; Adriano Fernandez, Buda Hays, sr.; Jake Qualia, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Orlando Ruiz, Corpus Christi Ray, jr.; Diego Villalobos, El Paso Del Valle, jr.

Outfielders – Matthew Eben, Rosenberg Terry, jr.; Marcus Finney, Frisco Reedy, sr.; Blake Heckman, Kingwood Park, sr.; Grant Hoogland, Corpus Christi King, soph.; Grey Johnson, Wichita Falls Memorial, sr.; Victoria Ryder McLeod, Port Neches-Groves, soph.; Ethan Miller, Hallsville, sr.; Austin Sluder, Amarillo, jr.; Connor Thompson, Leander Rouse, sr.; Luke Trager, Aledo, sr.; Grayson Youngblood, Victoria East, sr.