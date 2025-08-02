Ladies Night Out: Bay City women participate in football clinic

The inaugural Cleats and Crowns: A Night Under the Stadium Lights drew 65 women for a football clinic at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium. (Contributed Photo/Bay City Athletics)

Cierra Bernard speaks to women who attended a football clinic at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium. Bernard came up with the idea after experiencing a similar event in college at Southern Mississippi. (Contributed Photo/Bay City Athletics)

Women were able to try on uniforms during a football clinic at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium. (Contributed Photo/Bay City Athletics)

Women practice on a blocking sled during Cleats and Crowns: A Night Under the Stadium Lights at Memorial Stadium in Bay City. The clinic for women included a number of drills. (Contributed Photo/Bay City Athletics)

BAY CITY – Passing and kicking stations, along with a blocking sled were set up on the field at Memorial Stadium.

But those participating in the drills on a muggy Friday evening weren’t members of the Bay City football team, they were women taking part in the inaugural “Cleats and Crowns: A Night Under the Stadium Lights.”

An estimated 65 women of various ages – many of them mothers of current players – took part in the event designed to give them more insight into the game played by the Blackcats on Friday nights.

“I wanted to find a way to bring the ladies of the Blackcat community together to kind of come out and have a good time and get a behind the scenes look at Blackcat football,” event organizer Cierra Bernard said.

Bernard, an English teacher at the high school, also handles much of the media for the Bay City football team. She came up with the idea based on an event she helped organize in college.

“I worked in the football recruiting department at Southern Mississippi,” Bernard saidi. “We would hold an event called football 101 for all the ladies.”

The event began with athletic director and head football coach Robert Jones introducing members of his staff, and included a question and answer session with the coaches and Jada Andrews and Alex Estrada, who were members of last season’s team, which advanced to the Class 4A, Division I regional final.

“I like how they had the opportunity to engage with our previous players and then with the offensive coordinator (Anthony Smith) and defensive coordinator (Nathan Potts) and Coach Jones himself,” Bernard said. “They were able to ask them questions and interact with the coaches. It was an opportunity to get to know them on a face-to-face level.”

Andrews and Jones welcomed the opportunity to share their appreciation for the game.

“They won’t just be yelling this and yelling that,” said Andrews, who will play at Ottawa University in Kansas this season. “They’ll actually understand where we come from and everything that we do.”

“When you have a young man playing football, you’ll be out there with your dad for the most part,” Jones added. “We have them doing things like pushing a sled and throwing a football and stuff they never do. It’s a great experience for them.”

Danae Burnett’s husband played football, and she has two sons playing at Bay City.

“I feel like this is a good way to ease us back into football,” said Burnett after pushing the sled with another attendee. “A lot of women don’t know what’s going on. They’re just yelling and screaming. I think this gets everybody a little more relaxed and comfortable with the game and the coaching staff.”

Jones was pleased with the turnout, and is considering expanding it next season.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Jones said. “Next year, we’re going to make it a bigger thing and invite their husbands out. The first one we wanted to try and cater to the women and the mothers and let them know that we care about them and let them learn a little bit about football.”