Life at Its Best: How the Holy Spirit leads renewal

Since the beginning of time, civilizations have gathered near water because it’s essential to life. Water sustains every part of the body—from cellular processes to temperature regulation—and maintains environmental balance through weather and ecosystems.

This is why Scripture portrays the Holy Spirit as water for the believer. Just as water is essential for physical life, the Holy Spirit is essential for spiritual vitality. He saturates every area of our lives with the presence and power of God.

At the Feast of Tabernacles, Jesus stood and declared, “Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them” (John 7:37-38). John tells us Jesus was referring to the Holy Spirit (v. 39). This powerful moment in history marked Jesus’ invitation to every believer: Come, drink, and be filled with the Spirit’s power!

Still, even today, the Holy Spirit is often misunderstood. Many seek outward displays while overlooking the quiet, transformational work He does within. We crave the spectacular but miss the supernatural strength He supplies daily through sanctification and intimacy.

The Holy Spirit helps us in two primary ways. First, He guards and frees us from temptation. The Feast of Tabernacles commemorated Israel’s 40-year wilderness journey from Egypt to the promised land. That journey should have taken days, not decades. But unbelief and disobedience prolonged their wandering! The provision and guidance they needed was available the entire time, but they refused to trust.

We face the same choice! The Holy Spirit is willing to guide us out of temptation and into freedom—if we let Him lead.

Second, the Holy Spirit demonstrates God’s blessing. Paul prayed that believers would grasp the depth of this power: “That you may know…the riches of his glorious inheritance…and his incomparably great power for us who believe” (Ephesians 1:18-19). It is the same power that raised Christ from the dead! But to access this supernatural strength, wisdom, grace, and more, knowing about Jesus isn’t enough—we must truly know Him, living in fellowship with His Holy Spirit.

Living with dependence on the Holy Spirit is not weakness; it’s strength that unlocks divine transformation in every part of life. When we walk with Him, He empowers us in our work (John 14:10-14), our witness (John 15:26-27), our ministry (Mark 16:17-18; 1 Corinthians 12), and our relationships (Galatians 5:19-23).

To begin building this relationship, Jesus’ invitation reveals three simple steps: come to Him and drink—initiate a relationship; believe in Him—trust His power even when life feels dry; and let His power flow—don’t resist His movement, but allow it to transform you and touch others through you.

When you do, you’ll find power at work in your life you never thought possible. So don’t let Jesus’ invitation pass you by, friend. The Holy Spirit is ready to refresh, empower, and transform your life from the inside out!

Jim Graff is the senior pastor at Faith Family Church in Victoria, Texas.