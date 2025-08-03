Doris “Dee” Jean Totah

Published 1:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

Dee Totah, 92, of Victoria, passed away July 28, 2025. Dee was born in Hesston, KS, September 10, 1932 to the late Samuel and Mabel Razook. Dee graduated from Wichita Business School and became a highly skilled executive assistant to corporate executives. Dee married George A. Totah on June 25, 1977, and spent 39 wonderful years together until George’s death in 2017.

Dee loved to bake and was well known for her cakes, cookies, and holiday candy. Dee was a long-standing member of the Victoria Symphony League, where she was often the bake sale chairman for fundraising events. Many of her favorite recipes were featured in the League’s cookbooks. Dee was also a member of the Victoria Decora Study Club where she proudly served for 43 years.

In addition to her parents and husband; George A. Totah, Dee is preceded in death by her brother Robert J. Razook, sister-in-law Betty Razook, brother-in-law Albert J. Totah, Sr., and sister-in law, Gwendolyn Totah.

Dee is survived by her sister-in-law, Carmen Razook of Wichita, KS, sister-in-law Jeanette Totah of Victoria; nieces and nephews, Suzy DePardo of Lawrence, KS, Robyn Enright of St. Joseph, MO, Scott Razook of South Padre Island, TX, Melinda Alefs and Brad Razook both of Wichita, KS, Chris Razook of Istanbul, Turkey, Matt Razook of Miami Beach, FL, Denise Totah, Stephanie Totah, Cassandra Totah Garcia, Albert Totah, Jr., all of Victoria, Lisa Totah Brooks, Cypress, Sandie Loos of Victoria, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation will be held Monday, August 4, 2025 from 4:00-6:00pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at 6:00pm

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Scott Razook, Brad Razook, Chris Razook, Matt Razook, Albert Totah, Jr., Mason Loos, and Nicolas Watine

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or donor’s choice.

To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com