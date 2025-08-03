Repeat denied: Victoria falls in TCL championship game to Baton Rouge, 6-2

The Victoria Generals’ bid to become back-to-back Texas Collegiate League champions fell short Saturday evening.

The Generals traveled to Pete Goldsby Field in Baton Rouge for a one-game showdown with the Rougarou. At stake was the TCL league championship. Baton Rouge defeated Victoria, 6-2.

Victoria recorded the first run of the game in the top of the third. Generals outfielder Damien Whitfield stepped to the plate with runners on first and third and one out. He hit a ball back to the pitcher and was credited with a run batted in on a fielder’s choice play that scored Andrew Ermis from third.

Baton Rouge answered back with a run of its own in the home half of that frame. The Rougarou added two more runs in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.

Victoria made it 3-2 in the sixth with an RBI single off the bat of second baseman Cole Tabor. Reece Lunsford scored from second on the play.

However, Tabor was thrown out at second on the play as he tried to extend the hit into a double. Baton Rouge added an insurance run in the seventh, and two more in the eighth to deny Victoria a repeat of its 2024 TCL title.

The Baton Rouge offense collected seven hits compared to only three for Victoria.

Starting pitcher Hunter Nichols (0-1) suffered the defeat for Victoria. He threw 3.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits. Opposing starter Larson Fabre (3-0) earned the victory for Baton Rouge. He allowed an earned run on two hits in a five-inning appearance.

Robert Brewer is a sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at robert.brewer@vicad.com.