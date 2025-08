Published 1:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

A rosary will be recited at 10:30 am on Saturday, the 16th of August 2025, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with the Mass of Christian Burial to commence at 11 am. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria, TX 77905, or donor’s choice. Visit rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to read the complete obituary.