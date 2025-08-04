Victoria Ballet Theatre announces an inspiring and expansive 2025–2026 season

The Victoria Ballet Theatre (VBT) is thrilled to unveil its 2025– 2026 season, featuring four compelling productions that blend timeless classics, innovative premieres, and a landmark collaboration with Bruce Wood Dance, a professional dance company based in Dallas.

Audiences can look forward to breathtaking performances, world class guest artists, and enriching community engagement that elevate the cultural fabric of the Crossroads region.

“This season represents a milestone in our artistic growth,” Brenda Tally, Executive Artistic Director of Victoria Ballet Theatre, said. “With bold new commissions, exciting alumni collaborations, and the extraordinary residency with Bruce Wood Dance, we are offering something truly special for our community. We can’t wait to share these transformative moments with our audiences.”

Season Highlights

Fall for Dance

Date: September 27, 2025

Times: 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Polls Will you attend any of the performances of the Victoria Ballet Theatre in 2025-2026? Yes

No

Maybe View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

Location: Leo J. Welder Center for Performing Arts

Tickets: $30 Premium / $25 Preferred / $20 Select

Fall for Dance is made possible by a grant from HEB Helping Here.

This season’s vibrant opener presents a stunning mixed repertoire of classical and contemporary works. Guest choreographers include Nao Kusuzaki, Domingo Estrada Jr., and VBT alumna Emily Lofton. Resident choreographers Brenda Tally and Angelica Vela will present original works, including the world premiere of Wildflowers by Tally—commissioned by Susannah and Don Porr—with an original score by Jared Oaks, music director of Ballet West.

Wildflowers will feature live musical accompaniment, including the composer himself, New York–based violinist Claire Smith Bermingham, a Victoria native, and two additional musicians.

Special Residency Announcement: From August 4–8, Domingo Estrada Jr., a Victoria native with a distinguished professional career—including over a decade with the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group (2009–2023)— will be in residence to choreograph a new work for Fall for Dance.

The Nutcracker

Dates: December 11–13, 2025 – 7:30 p.m. & December 13–14, 2025 – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Leo J. Welder Center for Performing Arts

Tickets: $45 Premium / $40 Preferred / $30 Select

The Nutcracker is made possible by a grant from the Albert E. & Myrtle Gunn York Trust.

A beloved Victoria tradition since 1985, The Nutcracker returns to enchant audiences with five dazzling performances. This year’s production stars returning principal guest artists Karina Gonzalez and Harper Watters of Houston Ballet. With the charm of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and a cast of community members, VBT dancers, and professional guests, this production promises festive magic for audiences of all ages.

Each year, approximately 150 community members join the stage alongside company dancers and professional guest artists to bring this cherished holiday classic to life. Open community auditions for The Nutcracker will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, September 28. All interested participants are encouraged to follow Victoria Ballet Theatre on social media and/or join the email list for audition updates and production information.

For the first time in the company’s 40+ year history, all VISD fourth-grade students will attend all three of VBT’s educational productions completely free of charge. In past seasons, VBT has provided free access to its fall and spring shows for VISD students. This season marks the inaugural year that The Nutcracker—the company’s most lavish and anticipated production—will also be included in this initiative.

Seuss & Stravinsky

Dates: March 7, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. / March 8, 2026 – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Leo J. Welder Center for Performing Arts

Tickets: $35 Premium / $30 Preferred / $25 Select

Seuss & Stravinsky is made possible by a grant from The Albert & Mary Dick Charitable Trust.

This imaginative double bill celebrates both whimsical storytelling and timeless music. Seuss Suite, a delightful children’s ballet choreographed by Pearl Pierce, brings to life the worlds of Green Eggs & Ham, The Cat in the Hat, and The Sneetches in a playful, dance filled journey.

The world premiere of Firebird, choreographed by Mauro Villanueva, reimagines Stravinsky’s beloved ballet through a contemporary lens, designed specifically for the dynamic talents of the Victoria Ballet Theatre company.

Bruce Wood Dance

Date: May 1, 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Leo J. Welder Center for Performing Arts

Tickets: $30 Premium / $25 Preferred / $20 Select

Underwriting opportunities for Bruce Wood Dance are still available. Interested patrons and businesses are encouraged to support this powerful and rare collaboration.

In an exciting artistic partnership, VBT welcomes Bruce Wood Dance, a professional company based in Dallas, TX, for a ONE-NIGHT ONLY performance featuring the company’s acclaimed repertory. A highlight of the evening will be a collaborative piece featuring dancers from both Bruce Wood Dance and VBT.

Recognized as Dallas’ “shining star” and repeatedly named the city’s Best Dance Company by D Magazine, Bruce Wood Dance is known for emotionally charged, technically excellent contemporary works. Under Artistic Director Joy Bollinger, the company continues Bruce Wood’s legacy of creating transformative art that entertains, enriches, and heals.

This performance is the culmination of a week-long residency that will include meaningful community engagement, including a master class taught by Bruce Wood Dance for selected VISD dance students.

Season Tickets

Premium: $140

Preferred: $120

Select: $95

Includes one ticket to each production at any performance time. Season tickets can be purchased directly through the Leo J. Welder Center Box Office.

Box Office: 570-TKTS – 214 N. Main

Website: www.victoriaballet.org

Season Ticket Sales: July 1 – September 27, 2025

Fall Show Tickets Public Sale: July 1, 2025

All Other Ticket Sales Public Sale: October 1, 2025