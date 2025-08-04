9-year-old snags 60-pound shark at annual Speedy Stop fishing tournament

Tatum Edgerton (middle) poses with his first-place Biggest Fish Open Qualifier for the Sow Trout Division—a 5-foot, 60-lb blacktip shark caught using stingray bait on Aug. 2 in Port O’Connor. (Katie Steinhauer photo)

The sun rose on a different kind of Saturday morning at the Port O’Connor Community Center, where hundreds of children took to the shorelines and piers with hopes to reel in the big one.

The air was filled not with the usual tranquility of the water, but with the high-pitched squeals and exuberant shouts of children, all eager to cast a line. This was the scene for the 24th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, proudly sponsored by Speedy Stop, where kids from 2 to 12 competed for bragging rights and prizes.

“We wanted to do something that would help both the community and the kids and bring everyone together,” Preslie Thomas, granddaughter of Cliff Thomas, owner and founder of C.L. Thomas Inc., who owns and operates the Speedy Stop chain of stores. “My family loves fishing, and we were able to come up with this idea. Everyone loved it, so it continued to grow.”

For many of the young anglers, the day was about the simple joys of fishing—the quiet hope of a tug on the line, the excitement of reeling in a small sunfish, and the camaraderie of sharing bait and stories with friends. Parents stood by, offering a mix of coaching and encouragement. But the real energy came from the kids themselves, their faces a perfect blend of concentration and pure, unfiltered joy.

“My grandfather has come to every single one of these things, and been able to put his time and effort into it,” Thomas said. “The rest of the family has followed in his footsteps and been here. You never know what will happen.”

Salty waves crashed against the shore as the smell of baitfish drifted to the young anglers, promising a good day’s catch. A 9-year-old boy named Tatum Edgerton, his small frame braced against the rod, let out a grunt. His pole was bent double, the line screaming off the reel as something massive on the other end put up a ferocious struggle.

After an epic battle that felt like an eternity, the dark shape finally breached the surface. A collective gasp rippled through the onlookers as Edgerton pulled a powerful, shimmering blacktip shark into the boat. At an impressive five feet long and a weight of a staggering 60 pounds, the shark was a catch that would make any seasoned angler proud.

“Last weekend, we caught one that was six foot with skipjack bait,” Tatum said. “This time, we were using stingray. When it finally got hooked, we reeled it in for 20 minutes. I was excited but scared, because I didn’t want to get eaten.”

“He did the majority of it,” Tatum’s father, Cody, said. “Getting it close to the boat was the hard part.”

For the Edgertons, fishing isn’t just a hobby; it’s the family’s favorite way to spend time together, soaking up the warm sun and breathing in the salty air. The family has been partaking in the Speedy Stop tournament for the last four years, with roots in the tournament beginnings.

“My sister and I fished this tournament 21 years ago,” said Lesley Edgerton, Tatum’s mother. “Normally, it’s some crab and some pink perch, but this is our first year to put in for the big fish category. We definitely enjoy doing this tournament and the kids look forward to it every year.”

Tatum’s incredible catch became the undisputed highlight of the day, a story that will undoubtedly be told for years to come. Yet, the tournament’s heart remained with all the young participants, and of the tremendous support of half a million in donations to Folds of Honor, a non-profit providing scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members.

It was a day of family, community and the simple magic of the great outdoors. As the sun set, the kids left with new memories, a few fish stories to tell and the timeless thrill of a day spent on the water.

Katie Steinhauer is a freelance writer for the Victoria Advocate.