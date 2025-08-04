‘Darci Lynne and Friends’ coming to Victoria for one-night only performance

Darci Lynne and Friends: Up close and personal (contributed photo) Read more at: https://victoriaadvocate.com/2025/08/04/darci-lynn-and-friends-coming-to-victoria-for-one-night-only-performance/

Award-winning ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne is bringing her all-new show, “Darci Lynne and Friends: Up Close and Personal,” to Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts for one night only on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Presented by Victoria College, the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and promises a high-energy, family-friendly evening of comedy, music and audience interaction.

Lynne rose to national fame as the winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” She will be joined on stage by her beloved cast of puppet characters, including Petunia, Oscar and Edna. The show features original content, musical numbers and close-up interactions with fan favorites.

A limited number of VIP tickets, including a one-on-one meet and greet with Darci Lynne, are available.

The Welder Center is located at 214 N. Main St. in downtown Victoria. Tickets can be purchased online at WelderCenter.org.