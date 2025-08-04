VC alumna finds calling as advisor

Bailey Koebrick credits Victoria College with setting the course for her academic and professional journey—one that led her back to the place that first shaped her future.

Koebrick earned an Associate of Science from Victoria College in 2015 after first enrolling as a dual credit student during her senior year of high school. She went on to complete a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Education in Adult and Higher Education from the University of Houston-Victoria.

Koebrick returned to VC in 2017 as a Career & College Coach/High School Academic Advisor. She also served as Transfer Coordinator before moving to her current position as an Academic Advisor & Veterans Services Specialist.

“I one hundred percent credit Victoria College with setting me on my pathway, and I’m not surprised I ended up working here years later,” said Koebrick. “Since 2011, I’ve been associated with VC in some way, and I’ve only ever had positive experiences.”

Staying local helped Koebrick and her family minimize student loan debt—something she values deeply.

“My parents were big advocates that quality education did not need to be expensive, and staying local allowed us to pay out of pocket for school instead of taking on debt,” said Koebrick. “Fortunately, as a VC employee, I was able to take advantage of our tuition exchange program with UHV when pursuing my master’s degree, which helped to lessen the costs.”

Koebrick believes her experience as a student at Victoria College continues to shape her approach as an advisor.

“Our institution is known for being academically challenging, and I got every cent of the education my family paid for,” said Koebrick. “Some of the advisors I had as a student are now my coworkers and friends. I love what I do.”

VC wants to hear from former and current Pirates. Visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ShareYourStory to submit a success story in honor of VC’s 100th anniversary.