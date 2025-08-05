Studying Kerrville: Victoria Co. Commissioners emphasize emergency preparedness

Emergency management plays a crucial role in public safety across the nation. When a disaster takes place, the local emergency management team’s approach to handling the aftermath impacts the event’s effects on the community.

The Victoria County Commissioners’ Court recognized the Victoria Office of Emergency Management (VOEM) at the Monday, Aug. 4 meeting by passing a proclamation naming August as National Emergency Management Awareness Month. VOEM provides important assistance to the community and surrounding areas when a major emergency takes place.

“We’re very humble about what we do, but we are oftentimes looked at to say, ‘these are the things that emergency management should be doing’,” Rick McBrayer, Victoria County emergency management coordinator, said. “We pride ourselves in looking at the lessons learned from every event that we have or incident that may take place.”

VOEM and its staff work to adapt its response efforts and learn how to address situations in Victoria by studying events that take place in surrounding areas, such as the July flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

“The topic is front and center due to the tragedy in Kerrville,” Ben Zeller, Victoria County judge, said. “It’s not just floods; it’s every natural and man-made disaster. For a community of our size, we’ve got to have a robust and competent office of emergency management—and we do—one that hits it out of the park at every opportunity.”

Local emergency managers across all sectors, community leaders, state governments and the Federal Emergency Management Agency spend an extensive amount of time developing preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation programs, according to the proclamation. The programs are designed to address different disasters and focus on the protection of community members and property.

Local emergency management coordinators and staff at the VOEM develop responses to potential emergencies and work to keep the community informed on how to approach them. The VOEM shares information on how to respond to various weather conditions and emergencies, including thunderstorms, high heat indexes and hurricanes, on their social media accounts.

“The local mission areas of prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery align with the core capabilities identified in the national preparedness goal,” according to the proclamation. “The Victoria Office of Emergency Management plays a pivotal role in Victoria County, the Gulf Coast region and the state of Texas, by setting a high standard for emergency preparedness and response initiatives, both in blue sky and gray sky days.”

The Victoria County Commissioners Court shared its sincere appreciation for the VOEM and its staff and encouraged the community to share in the appreciation of those who work to prepare, protect and serve the area.

“We’re constantly trying to learn and improve what we do and coordinate the best we can,” McBrayer said. “Thank you for allowing us to do just that [and for] having confidence in us.”

