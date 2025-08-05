State of mind: No. 1 Refugio begins practice with high expectations 

Refugio held its first official practice Monday. The Bobcats enter the season ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. (Photo by Mike Forman)

REFUGIO – Kolton Taylor got a chance to experience AT&T Stadium as a freshman, and he wants a chance to return to Arlington in his senior year.

Refugio lost to Hawley in the 2022 Class 2A, Division state final, but Taylor is hoping the Bobcats, who enter the season ranked No. 1, can bring home their first state championship since 2019.

“My freshman year we went to state and we lost,” Taylor said. “I feel like that’s going to give the seniors all the motivation we need.”

Refugio had a streak of 17 straight regional final appearances snapped last season, and second-year head coach Drew Cox has no doubt a large senior class is fully motivated.

“That’s what I’ve been preaching is hunger and being hungry,” he said. “The last two years have not ended like we wanted so the kids are playing wounded. They’re hungry. They’re ready to make it right.”

Refugio was back on field for their first official practice at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium on Monday morning before moving to their indoor facility for a walk through.

Polls What do you think about the IRS now allowing churches to endorse political candidates? It's a good idea

It's a big mistake

I'm undecided View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive

“It’s just making sure everyone is ready to rip,” said Taylor, who will play linebacker and tight end. “We need to make sure we stay focused and ready to go.”

Ray Lewis is expected to take over at quarterback, but he will have the benefit of operating behind an experienced offensive line.

“Our quarterback is a double threat,” senior guard Thor Bass said. “We run a lot of plays we already know. We’ve worked on it for four years and in junior high so we’re good to go.”

Refugio has been working out in the offseason and during strength and conditioning drills, but Cox doesn’t discount the benefit of preseason practices.

“I’ve been doing this for 42 years so I’ve seen some crazy things,” Cox said. “We had a tackle in 2019 – Devin Flores – that we found like that and ended up being a big reason we won state.”

Refugio will open the season against Cotulla before playing Corpus Christi London and Edna in non-district play.

“They’re what I call the building games,” Taylor said. “They build us and make us who we are.”

Refugio is well aware the foundation for a state championship season begins in August.

“What we’re doing is making sure the kids know what to do on all their plays against multiple defensive fronts,” Cox said. “We lift and run all summer, but the only way to get in game shape is by running plays. We have to play our legs back into shape. It’s making sure we know what to do on every play and acclimating to gear and stuff like that.”