Woods, Waters and Wildlife: Can’t take a gun? Take a dog

The murders in an Arkansas state park sounded an alarm that the tranquility and safety of state Parks, National Parks, and private campgrounds is threatened. But camping visitors can protect themselves by being alert to their environment and keeping their guard up. Having a leashed family dog adds another layer of protection and peace of mind. (Photo by John Jefferson in the Big Bend)

I just listened to “Dark Outdoors,” a podcast by my friend and colleague, Chester Moore, able editor of Texas Fish and Game Magazine.

It spoke of the recent murders of a man and wife, attacked in front of their two daughters at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas. Reports stated the mother hurriedly moved their daughters to safety before going back to help defend her husband. The two parents were both stabbed to death. Reports further stated that the daughters were very helpful to authorities in obtaining a description of the ruthless killer.

And he did this in a State Park—a place people go to escape stress and problems—a place to let Nature and wilderness restore their peace!

This fiend apparently drove to the park JUST to kill someone. Imagine that, if you can. There didn’t seem to be any connection to the family before his savage attack. A suspect has been arrested and has confessed. He had been a schoolteacher and was starting a new teaching job this month in Arkansas. Now he won’t be.

Chester Moore’s podcast also recounted a dozen or so murders at other parks throughout America. Has this become a trend? Has America produced this kind of thrill- killing cutthroat? Are state and national parks now to be likened to the back alleys of big cities where danger and death rule the night?

To me, this is truly a crime against humanity. He used a refuge from worry and pain to inflict horribly painful deaths to innocent people that just happened to be there. And he started his carnage with their children looking on. What memories will they keep forever/

Personally, I feel violated. I have camped with my children many times, in many places.

My 13-year-old daughter and I once tented in a remote mountain campsite in a New Mexico wilderness that helped us relax from the fatigue of a tiring trip. We left our anxiety on the Interstate. A flowing stream and stillness of the mountain forest was like a silent serenade. We slept until dawn without a care.

From the Big Bend to the beaches along the Gulf, to the Hill Country, and on to Palo Duro Canyon, and Lake Meredith on Texas’ northern border—plus Colorado and ALL western states—campgounds have been our home away. I refuse to abandon them.

Chester’s podcast indicates he feels likewise. He listed several survival tips.

Summarized, they meant to be prepared and to keep your guard up.

Many campsites prohibit firearms. But most allow leashed pets. Our dogs are lovable, but one is always on guard. A dog can become a welcomed distraction in any assault.

Predators are leery of dogs. Dogs give owners time to react and defend with whatever is at hand. I’ve dispatched rattlesnakes with rocks or tree limbs. One human bully might also remember that.

For years, I’ve had two dogs at a time. That doubles your defense.

Just be prepared … and never forsake nature.